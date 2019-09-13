Sage Football Wisdom with Sage Rosenfels. Former Packer LeRoy Butler joins to preview Vikings/Packers. Write That Down.

Before jump headfirst into the football talk Mackey opens today’s show venting about Kohl Stewart (1:00). Sage Rosenfels then joins the show for his Football Wisdom of the Week (17:00). Mackey & Judd then spend the following segment mourning the potential loss of the McDonald’s on campus (38:00), Ramie doesn’t get the draw. It’s our weekly Friday segment of Write That Down (50:00) but with a twist this year. Former Packer Safety LeRoy Butler joins (68:00) to preview the upcoming Vikings/Packers game.Patrick joins to help us close the week (84:00).