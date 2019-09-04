The Adrian Heath Show: Recapping the US Open Cup Final

We figured to properly discuss one of the biggest matches in club history we had get numerous soccer minds to talk about it so in this edition of The Adrian Heath Show we’ve got a couple special guests talking about the US Open Cup Final. In our opening segment today it’s the manager who lead the club to the final, Adrian Heath, talking with Jamie Watson about the game, that big lineup decision, and what the cup run meant to him. Following that Callum Williams popped in for 20 minutes to talk with Jonathan Harrison about his thoughts on the match, the run, and what this means to the club going forward. To close the show we got the guys from The Crafty Rogues to give their thoughts on the match.