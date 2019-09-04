The Crafty Rogues: That’s the Belgrade I was thinking of (ep. 159)

The boys are back after an epic weekend, for one of them anyways, to discuss the Premier League, an exciting win for the Loons, and the upcoming International Break. John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn joined back up at Brit’s Pub this week and opened proceedings talking about the massive 2-0 win by the Loons over LAFC. A breakdown of the weekend’s action in the Premier League takes place before we quickly talk about the upcoming International Break. The boys answer your questions and John get’s something off his chest in his Just Be Cos segment. Producer Jonathan pops in for his Big Football Update before the boys close the show discussing the Champions League Group Draw.