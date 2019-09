*How good was that Twins/Red Sox finale last night? Ramie, Derek, Judd and Manny break down the 2-1 win, Eddie Rosario’s heroics at the end, and Martin Perez’s strong performance

*Former Twins 3rd baseman Trevor Plouffe joins to discuss what the Twins can do in the postseason, and also has an interesting idea for realignment in Baseball.

*It’s another edition of “Did the Twins Bullpen Do it’s Job?”