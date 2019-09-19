Twins should bench Rosario. Sage Football Wisdom. QB Cesspool Challenge.

Judd is hot about something Eddie Rosario did and we’ve got our Journeyman QB Correspondent Sage Rosenfels for his Football Wisdom on today’s show. We open the show with Judd’s hot take that the Twins should bench Rosario (1:00). Sage Rosenfels gave us his Football Wisdom (16:00) before we discussed some reckless Vikings speculation (45:00). To open Hour Two the boys asked whether this years Twins squad is the most pleasently surprising regular season in Minnesota Sports History (52:00). It’s time for our weekly QB Cesspool Challenge (61:00) before we Wrap with Reusse (81:00).