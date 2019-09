*Ramie Makhlouf and Danny Cunningham look ahead to the Vikings-Bears matchup, and also examine what happened at Lambeau Field last night. Was the Packers defense overrated?

*Ben Heisler of Fantasy Sports Markets joins for his weekly appearance: What does Melvin Gordon’s return mean for the Chargers?

*Tony Romo might not be in the booth for Sunday’s Vikings/Bears game, and Danny is not thrilled about it.

*Are we going to finally find out how tall NBA players actually are?