Week 4: How Magsh Celebrated his Anniversary, Who 2V Invited to Share the Studio Space, and What Bo Has in Common with Carrie Underwood

If you’re into four-play, the Week 4 edition of the Fantasy Football Party brought the funk. For starters, Los Trio de Amigos Fiesta Futbol swelled to a quad with the inclusion of standup comic/podcast host Andy Keenan—the original No-G.

Still not satiated? A trip down fantasy memory lane yielded not only historic fantasy football advice but a glimpse into the childhood passions of your amiable hosts, running the gamut from Paris Hilton to Carrie Underwood to Valerie Bertanelli to Phyllis Diller.

But wait; there’s more.

Skating a mere nine minutes over the self-imposed 60 minute threshold (Narrator: nice!), your benevolent resident experts touched ever-so-gently on injury news, wistfully regretted misguided DFS decisions, and came up with a cache of players available to plug the holes in your lineup or save you some cash (and win you a toaster) in your DFS endeavors.

And there was a hearty dollop of the usual shenanigans: Magsh celebrated the anniversary of his beard and his marriage, Bo consoled himself following the death of the Hamms keg with frosty mugs of Grain Belt, and

2V smashed a pumpkin cider before putting on his clown shoes for a barrel aged imperial stout. All while special guest Andy Keenan chimed in with actual (and actionable) fantasy football advice not heard anywhere else (other than his own podcast, Bout Damn Time).

Hitting you like a cucumber in the face (it’s a beer, try it!), stand back while we unleash the Week 4 edition of the Fantasy Football Party podcast.

*****

Follow the show on Twitter @TheFFParty and its co-hosts @MplsMaggio, @Bo_Mitchell, and @jtuvey

Support your local show sponsors!

Use the code FFP to get a seven-day free trial of rake-free DFS at FantasyDraft

Dive headfirst into the Hooters main event at Fantasy Draft: https://www.fantasydraft.com/contest/1432209/?r=ffp&m=ffp_2019-nfl-week-4&utm_source=ffp&utm_medium=podcast

At FantasyLabs, the code 10OFF saves you $10 on a trial membership at the site all the FF Party-goers turn to to help set their DFS lineups.

At JL Beers, just tell Jake or AJ that Magsh will pay for your beer… then stand back, because a chair is about to be thrown.