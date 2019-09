(01:00): Ramie and Derek dive deep into Nelson Cruz’s 400 home runs

(44:00): Derek: “The ‘no chance, because pitching’ narrative is killing me right now”

(51:00): How would Derek shape out the Twins pitching staff in the ALDS?

(1:12:00): Should the Twins look to take any action taken against the Giants for Sam Dyson’s injuries?

(1:24:00): Tyler Duffey’s been really good for the Twins, but just how good has he been?