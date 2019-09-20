Will Cousins get boo’d on Sunday? Is Nelson Cruz the best Free Agent signing in Twins history?

It’s the final day of the week and that means we’ve got Write That Down prediction to get to (51:00) and ESPN’s Jason Fitz joins to mash on football (36:00) for a segment. The boys open the show with a conversation about if Cousins gets boo’d and how he reacts (1:00). Mackey & Judd then discuss what Kyle Gibson’s Twins career was (36:00). After Write That Down the boys discuss if Nelson Cruz is the best Free Agent signing in Twins history (66:00). Patrick Reusse joins to help wrap the week (79:00).