We open the show today discussing the news of Buxton’s season ending surgery (1:00) before we’re joined by Roy Smalley to talk about the Twins (23:00). We close the first hour talking Gophers Football and wondering why there’s angst despite the 2-0 start (42:00). CRAM Session (54:00) moves to Tuesdays with the NFL season underway. We discuss more about the Buxton surgery and our (Minnesota sports fans) views on it (70:00). Patrick Reusse joins to wrap the show today (84:00) as he does everyday!