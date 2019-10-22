Alex Boone on Adrian Peterson’s return. FTW’s Steven Ruiz on the upcoming Minnesota/Washington game.

It’s a shortened week so we’re moving on quickly from a nice Detroit win to focus on the upcoming Thursday Night Game against Washington. We open the show with Matthew Coller answering five pressing questions regarding the upcoming game (1:00). For The Win’s Stevan Ruiz joins Coller to discuss the Washington football squad and Lamar Jackson (18:00). Alex Boone joins a little bit early to discuss if trap games are real (37:00). We open Hour Two discussing who deserves the lions share of the credit for how good the offense has been recently (44:00). We spend the rest of the show discussing Boone’s thoughts on the returns of Case Keenum (64:00) and Adrian Peterson (78:00).