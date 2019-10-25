BONUS: James Rowson on his hitting philosophies and coaching style

In this bonus episode, we’re re-airing an in-depth discussion with former Twins hitting coach James Rowson. He’s reportedly leaving to take a job with the Miami Marlins, and the Minnesota Twins will have a spot to fill.

Rowson discusses a wide range of topics, from teammates helping teammates, to swing efficiency, head position, hand position, the different vocabulary used to talk about hitting across eras, and much more!

“When the body is working efficiently and quickly, generally the bat is coming through the zone in the right way,” -James Rowson