*(00:00): Should the Twins have handled their bullpen differently in games 1 and 2?

*(33:10): Patrick Reusse stops by with his thoughts on the Twins 0-2 hole

*(49:20): Wetmore’s optimism reigns: Why Derek believes the Twins can still come back and win this series

*(1:26:00): What is the state of the Bomba Bus? Derek asks Ramie