Can this Vikings roster win the Super Bowl? Rose Bowl ramifications for Gophers/Penn State.

The boys react to a NFL Trade Deadline without a Vikings trade and a look ahead at some ramifications surrounding the battle of the undefeateds coming up in a week and a half. We open today’s show discussing whether the Vikings can win the Super Bowl with this roster (1:00). Judd has a hot take for Ramie about who his Bears’ future QB could be (28:00). We close the first hour with more listener survey responses (42:00). The second hour of the show begins with the Corrupt Judge showing up for his weekly CRAM Session (53:00). We discuss the Rose Bowl ramifications surrounding the upcoming Gophers/Penn St. game (71:00) and we wrap with Reusse (88:00).