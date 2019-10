Chip Scoggins and Judd Zulgad get into how much has changed about the Vikings in the past four games and throw out their theories about what happened after a brutal Week 4 loss in Chicago dropped the Vikings to 2-2 and caused Stefon Diggs to take a two-day hiatus. The pair also breaks down the Vikings’ win over Washington on Thursday night and applauds how the Vikings elected to recognize Adrian Peterson. If you’re a Gophers football fan, you’re not going to want to miss the final 10 minutes.