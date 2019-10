*(00:00): Can Kirk Cousins and the Vikings have success against the Eagles defense?

*(16:45): Danny’s early observations of the Wolves in preseason

*(38:00): Ramie is fired up over the NBA pulling media availability in China

*(50:30): What are the most miserable sports fanbases?

*(1:10:00): Ben Heisler of Fantasy Sports Markets joins for his weekly appearance with info on all things fantasy football