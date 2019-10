(00:00): Did Karl-Anthony Towns begin the process of changing a narrative surrounding him with his fight with Joel Embiid last night?

(19:00): Was Ben Simmons the biggest offender of the night?

(38:00): Ramie and Judd discuss the World Series. Why didn’t AJ Hinch use Gerrit Cole?

(48:00): Coller weighs in on the KAT/Embiid fight: “I don’t want to see him constantly feel insecure about the narrative surrounding him”

(1:12:00): Ramie and Coller look ahead to the Vikings 2nd half schedule.