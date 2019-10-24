Does Case Keenum still have some magic left? Can Cousins sustain this level of play?

We’re kind of a pre game show today as we countdown to kickoff between Washington and the Vikings on Thursday Night Football. Matthew Coller is joined by Courtney Cronin and Alex Boone for the full show today. We open the show today with Boone addressing his comments from earlier this week on Adrian Peterson (1:00). Once we’re done discussing the nuances of those comments Coller, Cronin, and Boone discuss what could make tonight’s game really interesting (22:00). We close the first hour discussing whether there’s still magic left in Case Keenum (34:00). Hour Two opens with some Washington Football Club related Hot Routez (48:00). We then discuss whether Kirk Cousins can keep up this level of play (64:00) before closing today’s show making bold predictions about tonight’s game (82:00).