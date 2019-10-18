Embracing the suck. Re-picking the Vikings schedule.

With our final show the week the boys discuss the Wild being really bad as well as the Vikings potentially being really good. Judd and Mackey open today’s show talking about how the Wild need to embrace the suck and go all in on tanking (1:00). Minnesota United’s Callum Williams joins the show to preview this weekend’s MLS Cup Playoff match for Minnesota United (28:00) before we close the first hour joined by Jason Fitz to talk college football and the XFL (38:00). The second hour opens with our weekly Write That Down session (51:00). We then close out the week re-picking the Vikings schedule (71:00) before Reusse joins us to wrap up the week (84:00).