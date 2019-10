A special guest joins Steve McPherson for the Sound of the Loons podcast! Ike Opara, fresh off winning 2019 MLS Defender of the Year, talks living in the Twin Cities, difficult matchups and closes the podcast with a round of Jerk or Nah. You can hear Ike almost every week on BS the Podcast, available everywhere podcasts are found.

