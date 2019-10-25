First Half Vikings MVP. What is the case to keep Rhodes on the field?

We got our second Vikings game within a week so we’re breaking down last night’s Vikings win on today’s Purple Daily with Matthew Coller, Judd Zulgad, and Myron Medcalf. Coller and Zulgad open the show today discussing how the team has rallied to close out the first half of the season with a 6-2 record (1:00). Coller then forgot his tease and ends up spending the second segment of the show talking great QB’s with Zulgad (23:00). We remember the tease this time so we end the first hour discussing who the team’s first half MVP is (37:00). Myron Medcalf then replaces Judd as the co-host for the second hour to join Coller discussing the sloppy game we watched last night (50:00). Myron then judges Coller’s case for keeping Xavier Rhodes on the field (69:00). We close today’s show looking ahead at the weekend of football now that we have the Vikings game out of the way (88:00).