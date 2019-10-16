Getting Cousins in rhythm early spells success for the Vikings offense. Should the Vikings have gone after Jalen Ramsey?

Our Journeymen QB Correspondent Sage Rosenfels is back and discusses Cousins in rhythm, poor ref calls, and Detroit Journeymen QB’s before Judd joins for the second hour of today’s Purple Daily. Matthew Coller and Sage Rosenfels open today’s show discussing how getting Kirk Cousins into rhythm early spells success for the Vikings (1:00) before moving on to discuss what it’s like when you’re on the field and refs make bad calls that hurt your team (22:00). Sage and Coller wrap up the first hour with the Detriot Lions edition of Journeymen QB of the Week (38:00). Judd Zulgad joins to open up the second hour to discuss whether the Rams gave up too much to get star cornerback Jalen Ramsey (50:00). Eric Eager, of Pro Football Focus, joins to breakdown the anayltics of getting Cousins into rhythm (66:00). Coller wraps up today’s show discussing Roger Goodell’s comments regarding bad officiating and a 17 game schedule proposal (85:00).