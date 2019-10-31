How important is this weekend’s game and what do the Vikings need to do to convince you they can compete for a Super Bowl?

We’re now down to just three days until Vikings/Chiefs and we’re joined by Alex Boone to preview the big game. Matthew Coller and Boone open the show discussing what the Vikings need to do to convince you they can win the Super Bowl (1:00). Boone and Coller also discuss how many teams from the NFC can compete for the Super Bowl (24:00) and wanting to see more from Irv Smith in the Vikings offense (46:00). Judd Zulgad comes in for hour two of the show to do Hot Routez (51:00). We wrap today’s show discussing how important this weekend’s game is (78:00) and whether the team needs Josh Gordon (91:00).