How will Kirk respond to a former teammates comments? Write That Down.

It’s a Write That Down Friday and we’ve also got ESPN’s Jason Fitz on to mash some FOOTBALL talk with Ramie and Judd today. The boys open the show discussing what they think will happen this weekend in the Vikings game (1:00) and then they discuss the comments made about Kirk by a former teammate (22:00). Joining us to close the first hour is ESPN’s Jason Fitz to talk football and more (38:00). In typical fashion we open hour two of the Friday show with our Write That Down predictions (52:00) before we discuss the Sports Fan Misery Index (72:00). Patrick Reusse joins us to wrap up the week (85:00).