Is Cousins better than Rodgers and Mahomes? Ramie thinks so. Write That Down.

The boys are breaking down a second Vikings game in a week on today’s show thanks to that 19-9 win over Washington on Thursday Night Football. The boys open the show recapping that Vikings win and Xavier Rhodes’ chances of staying on the field (1:00). Ramie contends Kirk Cousins is better than Aaron Rodgers AND Patrick Mahomes (24:00). To close the first hour today the boys are joined by ESPN’s Jason Fitz to talk a ton of pro and college football (41:00). The open to the second hour we’re do our weekly Write That Down session (53:00). It’s our second time this week to nitpick the Vikings game (73:00) before we wrap the week with Reusse (85:00).