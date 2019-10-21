Is the offensive turnaround real and how worried should we be about the defense?

It was the third good victory in a row for the purple and Matthew Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels and Judd Zulgad to break down an impressive game by Kirk Cousins. Sage and Matthew open today’s show discussing the offensive turnaround we’ve seen over the past three weeks (1:00). Sage empties his notebook and it’s straight FOOTBALL (21:00). We close the first hour asking if we should be concerned about the defense (42:00). Judd Zulgad then comes in for Sage and joins Coller to talk about the extreme highs and lows of Kirk Cousins (51:00) before he re-ranks the NFC (73:00). Coller closes today’s show with some expert level Turbo Snark (87:00).