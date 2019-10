(00:00): Have the Vikings rekindled some Super Bowl hope?

(23:00): How many starting QB’s in the nfl should be “banished” to the XFL?

(41:00): Danny talks Wolves: What are reasonable expectations for the Wolves this season?

(1:08:00): Is this good stretch of play by Kirk Cousins sustainable?

(1:28:00): Declan+: Declan has more Disney movies to break down