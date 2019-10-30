Jayson Stark on a wild World Series Game 6. Mackey’s NFL QB Rankings.

We had a wild Game 6 in the World Series last night that gave the boys plenty to debate on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie show. The boys open discussing baseball needing to evolve it’s stance on celebrations (1:00). The Athletic’s Jayson Stark joins to talk about the World Series and the upcoming offseason (24:00). We close the first hour with Judd’s Emergency Wild Minute (45:00). The second hour of today’s show begins with Mackey’s NFL QB Rankings (58:00) before we get to our weekly In Other News segment (67:00). We close today’s show with Reusse (80:00).