Jayson Stark on MLB Playoffs. Kirk Cousins’ leadership ability.

We’re slowly moving on from yet another Twins playoff sweep with Kirk Cousins discussion as well as In Other News on today’s edition of Mackey & Judd with Ramie. The boys open the show discussing the five things Judd learned at the Twins Press Conference (1:00). Jayson Stark joined afterwards to talk about the Twins and the rest of the MLB Playoffs (23:00) before we close the hour beginning our Kirk Cousins leadership conversation (45:00). Hour Two of today’s show continues with the Kirk Cousins leadership conversation as we discuss Mike Sando’s piece at The Athletic (52:00). We close today’s show with our weekly helping of In Other News (71:00) and wrapping it all up with Patrick Reusse (82:00).