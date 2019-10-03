Uncategorized

Judd’s Twins Recon. Sage Football Wisdom. QB Cesspool Challenge

There’s conflicting comments coming out of the Vikings receiver room and the boys discuss the weird blame game going on. Mackey & Judd with Ramie talk about Adam Thielen blaming the media for the frustration narrative despite saying Sudnay that he was himself frustrated (1:00). Sage Rosenfels joins the boys to dish some Wisdom (16:00). Judd is in New York for the Twins/Yankees series and shares some of the intel he’s been gathering (41:00). We continue into Hour Two discussing what Judd has learned while he’s been in New York (52:00). To close the show we all pick crappy QB’s for our QB Cesspool Challenge (70:00) and wrapping with Reusse (83:00).

Topics:
