Making the case for both the Vikings & Eagles. Hot Routez returns!

We’re going full FOOTBALL today as Matthew Coller is joined for the full two hours today by Alex Boone to make the case for both the Eagles and the Vikings. Coller and Boone open the show making the case for the Eagles in this Sunday’s matchup (1:00) before we transition to make the case for the Vikings (21:00). We close Hour One with our weekly Buy or Sell segment (41:00). Judd Zulgad joins Coller and Boone for Hour Two and we open with everyone’s favorite segment, Hot Routez (47:00). Judd then makes the case for each of the teams in this weekend’s key NFC matchup (67:00) before we end today’s show asking Boone what some of the football terms he used means (82:00).