Previewing the Vikings/Eagles game. Mike Sando on Kirk Cousins.

We’re inching closer to the weekend matchup against the Eagles and we’re starting off our preview of that game on today’s Purple Daily. Plus stick around to the end for a bonus segment where Matthew Coller caught up with Bisi Johnson. Coller opens the show joined by Sage Rosenfels for the first hour to preview the Vikings/Eagles game (1:00). Sage and Coller then discuss how Dalvin Cook is used in the checkdown game (23:00) and we finish the hour with our Journeymen QB of the Week (38:00). The Athletic’s Mike Sando joins to kickoff Hour Two to discuss his piece on Kirk Cousins (50:00). Coller is then joined by PFF’s George Chahrouri for an analytical look at what the Vikings have done this season (68:00). We close the show today discussing Mike Tomlin not exactly denying rumors linking him to the open Washington job (86:00). We have a bonus segment on today’s show as Coller talked with Vikings receiver Bisi Johnson about his rookie season and how he’s become the teams third receiver (95:00).