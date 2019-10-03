Recapping Diggs’ “Truth to all rumors” press conference. Jeremiah Sirles joins for an offensive line party.

Stefon Diggs talked to the media today after missing practice yesterday and it gives Matthew Coller and Alex Boone plenty to discuss. Coller and Boone discuss what the “Truth to all rumors” press conference tells us about the Vikings (1:00). With potential trade drama engulfing all talk of the team Boone talks about how teams he’s played on have handled adversity (21:00). We close Hour One talking about the Vikings facing Pat Shurmur and the Giants (36:00). To open Hour Two we have some Buy or Sells on the Vikings and the NFL (51:00). We didn’t think having one offensive lineman was enough so we called up a second one in former Vikings offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles to have an offesnive line party (65:00). Adam Thielen’s questionable comments about what’s causing the frustration helps us close the show today (85:00).