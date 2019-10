(3:00): Reusse: “When Stanton’s not chasing, you’re in trouble”

(13:00): Tom Kelly on facing the late 90’s Yankees: “When the umpire put his hand up, it was like he shot his dog”

(33:00): ESPN’s Tim Kukjian on why the Yankees have taken the 2-0 lead on the Twins, and how the rest of the MLB Postseason will turn out.