Roy Smalley on playoff baseball. Andrew Wiggins on dealing with criticism.

The boys are joined by Alex Boone to kickoff the show and we’re also joined by Roy Smalley and Andrew Wiggins throughout today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie. Boone stays around from Purple Daily to talk about the Vikings game and have some fun to kick off the show (1:00). Former Twin Roy Smalley joins to talk playoff baseball (26:00). To close Hour One the boys discuss Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli not saying anything about his starting lineup against the Yankees (46:00). Corrupt Judge Jonathan pops in for this weeks CRAM Session (51:00). Phil sat down with a guy he’s roasted for the past several years Andrew Wiggins to talk about how he deals with criticism (67:00). We close the show today wrapping with Reusse (85:00).