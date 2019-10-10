Sage Football Wisdom. Athlete Heartbreak. QB Cesspool Challenge.

Two different finishes in Game Fives of the Division Series Round of the MLB Playoffs left us with plenty to discuss plus it’s time to pick bad QB’s. Ramie and Judd open the show discussing athlete heartbreak after we were given a new famous image of a star athlete in a moment of despair (1:00). It’s the time of the week to catch up with our Journeyman QB Sage Rosenfels as we get some Sage Football Wisdom (22:00) before we close the first hour with the CEO of Minnesota United Chris Wright (48:00). The boys open up Hour Two of today’s show discussing how Rob Manfred screwed up the playoffs (54:00). We pick terrible QB’s in our QB Cesspool Challenge (71:00) and close the show today wrapping with Reusse (80:00).