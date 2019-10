Danny and Manny try to look into their crystal balls to predict Kirk Cousins’ stat line, and try to analyze potential off-season moves for the Twins.

(:00) Vikings vs. Eagles preview; (:20) College football talk; (:42) Trying to predict Kirk Cousins; (:60) What future moves can the Twins make prior to the 2020 season?; (:85) What to expect out of Kirk Cousins against the Eagles; (:93) Around the NFL: Week 6