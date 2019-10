*Danny Cunningham and Manny Hill break down the Timberwolves season opening win over the Brooklyn Nets, and look at the good, the bad, and the surprising.

*Karl-Anthony Towns showcased his full arsenal of offensive skills, but Manny and Danny also discuss the improvements on defense KAT has shown. Andrew Wiggins made some plays down the stretch, but is there concern over his struggles in the first 3 quarters? Also, how Treveon Graham and Josh Okogie shined as role players.