The Crafty Rogues: High above whatever’s below us (ep.164)

It’s at a busy Brit’s Pub tonight that the boys gathered for another edition of The Crafty Rogues filled with plenty of craic and discussion of the Premier League. John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, the Crafty Rogues, open up this week’s episode reviewing the last week in Premier League action including that crap performance by Manchester United, the blip by Manchester City, and the return of Aston Villa. Another International Break is upon us so we preview a couple of the games before John predicts the outcomes for the opening weekend of the Australian A-League. We received plenty of emails and letter over the past week and the boys pick out just a few to answer before John gets something off his chest in his Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan then pops in for his Big Football Update and one of our favorite segments makes it’s return to close the show as John is forced to make tough choices in Your Choice.