The Crafty Rogues: Soft men need not apply (ep. 167)

How do you recap a 10-goal thriller and a nine goal beating all from the same week? Take a listen to this week’s Crafty Rogues and find out how. John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn are back at Brit’s for this week’s episode to discuss, possibly, the most entertaining game in EFL Cup history, Leicester dominating Southampton to a tune of 9-0, and Bob Bradley telling reporters to “Get Lawst.” John gives his predictions for the upcoming weekend of Premier League action as well as his Just Be Cos later in the show. The guys answer all the letter you sent in and we close today’s program with Jonathan’s Big Football Update, a look at the intersection of Church and Soccer, and a recap of the Rugby World Cup Semi Finals.