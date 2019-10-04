Twins Pre-Game Show and Write That Down.

Twins playoff baseball is live on SKOR North on AM 1500 and with Game 1 taking place immediately after the show we’re doing a Pre-Game Show on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie. Judd joined us from New York in the first hour to discuss the Twins 25 man roster they named this morning (1:00) and to help preview the series (28:00). To close the first hour we replayed the Thad Levine interview from the Twins Show earlier today (39:00). The second hour opens with our weekly Write That Down segment (57:00). We close the show playing Ramie’s call into the Sports Pope (73:00) and wrapping with Reusse (87:00).