What storyline intrigues us the most for tonight’s game? Analyzing the new-look Wolves.

We’re counting down to tonight’s Vikings/Washington game on Thursday Night Football while talking plenty of Vikings, Wolves, and bad QBs. The boys open the show discussing what storyline intrigues us the most heading into tonight’s Thursday Night matchup (1:00). Mackey then gloats about his Wolves take from yesterday (17:00). We close hour one with our QB Cesspool Challenge (35:00). The boys discuss the reckless speculation surrounding Tom Brady to open the second hour of the show (52:00). We’re then joined by former NFL QB Sage Rosenfels for our weekly helping of Sage Football Wisdom (63:00). We close today’s show joined by Patrick Reusse (90:00).