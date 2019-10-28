Wolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas joins to talk a 3-0 start. NFL Insights with Tom Pelissero.

The Wolves are red hot unlike the Bears who gave us a loss and plenty of Bears Vent Line to consume. No Judd today so it’s just Mackey & Ramie on today’s show and we open today discussing what happened to the Bears as well as listening in to Bears Vent Line (1:00).We go from talking about a bad team to then talking about a hot team in the Wolves as we’re joined by their President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas to talk about that start (17:00). We close the first hour discussing whether we’re buying into the Andrew Wiggins we’ve seen over the first three games (38:00). The second hour starts with some NFL talk as we’re joined by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero for his NFL Insights (52:00). We continue the football talk with some Gophers football discussion and why GameDay should come to town (72:00). As usual, we close today’s show with Reusse (84:00).