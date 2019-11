(00:00): Did we overreact to the Vikings loss to the Chiefs?

(38:00): KAT is back with the Wolves. Are we going to see a new KAT after his fight with Embiid?

(51:00): Derek Wetmore joins with thoughts on what’s ahead for the Twins this offseason: Should Jake Odorizzi accept his qualifying offer?

(1:13:00): ESPN’s Sean McDonough joins with thoughts on the Gophers/Penn State game.

(1:28:00): Derek Goes to the Movies: Wetmore reviews Friday.