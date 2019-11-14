Do you trust Kirk in a big game? Can Dalvin carry the Vikings to the playoffs and beyond?

We’re inching closer to this weekends Vikings/Broncos and Matthew Coller is joined by Alex Boone, Judd Zulgad, Jeremiah Sirles, and Ryan Harris on today’s show. Coller and Boone open today’s show discussing whether they trust Kirk Cousins in a big game (1:00).We’re then joined by former Vikings offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles to discuss the Vikings offensive line and what this version of Dalvin Cook brings to the Vikings (25:00). We begin Hour Two joined by Judd Zulgad for some Hot Routez before we get former Broncos lineman Ryan Harris on the phone to preview this weekend’s Vikings/Broncos game (52:00). Coller, Zulgad, and Boone then discuss how they would trust this Vikings defense in a big moment (77:00) before talking about how to have success against a good Broncos rush defense (87:00).