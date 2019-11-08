Drew Pearson talks Vikings/Cowboys. How can the Vikings pull it off on Sunday?

*(00:00): Ramie, Danny & Manny play Confidence, Concern, Curious with the Vikings/Cowboys game.

*(20:15): Former Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson talks about his Hail Mary catch against the Vikings and what to look for in this Sunday’s game.

*(36:00): How big would a Gophers win over Penn State be?

*(53:00): How can the Vikings win in Dallas on Sunday?

*(1:08:00): Ben Heisler joins with all you need to know for your fantasy teams this weekend.

*(1:26:00): Why has James Harden struggled on the road in certain NBA cities?