Gophers Football Head Coach PJ Fleck joins the show. NFL Insights with Tom Pelissero.

There’s plenty of blame to pass around after the Vikings find a way to lose yesterday against the Chiefs but it’s not all depressed Football talk as we’re joined by the Head Coach of the Undefeated Gophers, PJ Fleck, to dicuss the upcoming Gophers/Penn St. game. We open the show today discussing who deserves more blame for the loss yesterday (1:00). PJ Fleck then joins the show to discuss how big of a game this weekend’s Gophers /Penn St. game is for his program (30:00). We open hour two with Tom Pelissero’s NFL Insights (56:00). The boys then lay out their Vikings nitpicks (74:00) before Reusse joins to help wrap the show (89:00).