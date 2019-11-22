Grading the Vikings season so far and which of this weekend’s games seems most intriguing.

Brian Murphy and Myron Medcalf are filling in for Matthew Coller on the final Purple Daily of the Bye Week. Brian and Myron open up today’s show grading the Vikings season to this point (1:00) before discussing the life of former Vikings kicker Fred Cox with the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson (23:00). Murphy and Medcalf start the second hour of today’s show talking about latest developments in the Myles Garrett situation and how that could reflect on the young defensive player and the NFL (46:00). We close out the week discussing which game from this weekend’s slate of, less than exciting, group of games we’re most excited to watch (1:14:00).