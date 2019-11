(00:00): Was that the greatest Minnesota sports weekend ever? Ramie & Mackey discuss

(23:00): Callers react to the Gophers win vs. Penn State on Saturday

(42:00): What did we learn from the Vikings win in Dallas? Is it time to shake the Kirk Cousins Primetime narrative?

(53:00): Coller reacts to the Vikings win and Cousins narrative: “I think it’s time to put a bullet in that and just not talk about it anymore”

(1:18:00): NFL Panic Index