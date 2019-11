*Danny Cunningham & Dane Moore dive deeper into the recent success of Andrew Wiggins:

– Dane: “He is playing basketball in a way that will lead to long-term success”

– Danny: “There’s only been two games where Andrew hasn’t been the best player on the floor for the Wolves, and that’s wild to think about because they’re 7-4”

*Have expectations changed now for what a successful season will be for the Wolves?

*What do Danny & Dane think about Jeff Teague coming off the bench, at least temporarily?